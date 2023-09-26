Meet Henry Robinson Jr. a prostate cancer survivor and member of The Empowerment Network, a local organization that supports men facing prostate cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with this disease during their lifetime.

The Empowerment Network will partner with the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk this Saturday, September 30th to support men and their families fighting prostate cancer and honor the lives that were taken by this disease.

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk.