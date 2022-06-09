Every year, the St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer awards grants to specific cancer-related organizations that focus on research, prevention, and care activities in the St. Louis community. On June 7, 2022 they held a check presentation parade where the grant recipients picked up their check at the front door of our office.

Additionally, participants had a chance to win an additional $1,000 if they decorated their cars. The winner was then selected in a random drawing, not based on their decorating skills, and this year, The Empowerment Network took home the prize.

If you would like to help the St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer, or you would like to apply for a grant, please click here.