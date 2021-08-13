Inspirational Moments: Opening up and looking around you

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - St. Louis County Acting Police Chief Kenneth Gregory is not short on experience. But this new experience leading the department is one the 69-year-old admits he’s still getting used to.

“This may just grow on me and it may just chase me away from it. I don’t know yet. I’m enjoying what I’m doing now. I know there’s a challenge for this department for me to work on, and I’m looking forward to dealing with those challenges," Gregory said.