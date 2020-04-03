Breaking News
IL: 462 deaths/15,078 cases; MO: 58 deaths/3,327 cases.
Tim Ezell: Seek joy even in the midst of chaos, enjoy the present

Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments

ST. LOUIS - While life has gotten pretty crazy these days, let’s be honest, it’s always been a little crazy. Today, it’s just exaggerated. But we should look for joy in the midst of the chaos. You only get today once, so make the most of it!

