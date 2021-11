JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's attorney general along with 10 other states are suing the Biden administration over the vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt said this mandate affects more than 3,000 businesses in Missouri and more than 1 million workers, including nursing home staff.

Schmitt's goal with the lawsuit is to stop the vaccine requirement. The other side of the aisle is saying a mandate is what will get us back to normal.