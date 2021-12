ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Gas prices are dropping in the Show-Me-State, according to the American Automobile Association. The average price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the state is now $3.01. The price dropped four cents over the past week but it is up to $1.21 over the past year. Drivers in Missouri are paying the fourth lowest gas price on average in the United States.

OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to maintain the amount of oil they pump to the world even as the new omicron variant casts a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.