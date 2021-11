ST. LOUIS - This year marks the 9th annual Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden and while set up had to be paused late last week due to the rain, the hard work was back in full force today as we gear up for the biggest glow yet.

The work here started at the beginning of August, well before the majority of us were thinking ahead to the holidays. The crew of six people has put in countless hours as they transform the already beautiful gardens into a magical winter wonderland using over a million lights.