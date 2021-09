CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Democrats were poised Tuesday to approve new legislative boundaries over objections from Republicans and some community groups that the process was unnecessarily rushed and maps were drawn behind closed doors to keep Democrats in power in the state Legislature.

Tuesday's vote is a do-over of legislative maps that majority Democrats approved and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed earlier this year. Those maps prompted lawsuits from top Illinois Republicans and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, a Latino civil rights organization, who argued that the maps were flawed and unconstitutional because they were based on population estimates from the American Community Survey rather than the 2020 census.