JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Hundreds of thousands of Missourians have met with their doctor through telehealth over the past year but health care providers said access to the internet is still a problem for patients.

Roughly 20% of Missouri's population doesn't have access to high-speed internet, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Most of those Missourians live in rural parts of the state, which can make it tough for patients to take to their doctors.