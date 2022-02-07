Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Find the beauty in everyday things

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man died Thursday from injuries he sustained when he was shot in October 2021.

St. Louis Police said an off-duty Northwoods Police Officer shot and critically injured a man who fired into a crowd outside a bar on October 28 at 11:10 p.m. Police said the shooting happened outside The Other Place II bar, near St. Louis Avenue and North 19th Street, when a 25-year-old man reportedly approached a crowd with a handgun.