JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Sixteen. Missouri health officials announced just 16 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, dropping the state's COVID case average below 300 for the first time since June 7, 2021.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 1,125,901 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 16 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 15,415 total deaths as of Monday, March 7. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.37%.