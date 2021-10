ST. LOUIS - After a hiatus due to the pandemic, feats of daring and wonder have resumed in Grand Center. Normally performed in early Summer, Circus Flora is back for its 35th season under the iconic Big Top.

“Typically, we’re in June. But because of the pandemic, we, like everybody else, had to adjust our timetables and the way we do things,” said managing director Karen Shoulders. “So we decided to try this fall run and, so far, it’s been lovely.”