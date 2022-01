ST. LOUIS -- The family of a woman murdered outside of a 24-hour daycare in St. Louis said she was a mother of three boys and an employee at the daycare.

Police said Tyana Moore, 36, was found dead with multiple puncture wounds on the front porch of Kolors Learning Center Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. The daycare is located in the 3000 block of Whittier Street in the Greater Ville neighborhood.