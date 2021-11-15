Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Moving past our past

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - It's going to take a lot longer to clear snow off Missouri roads this winter and the Missouri Department of Transportation said it's nobody's fault but our own.

MoDOT said they need 200 to 300 seasonal workers to help and clear winter weather but this year, the director of the department said they are nowhere near that. Neighboring states like Kansas and Illinois are paying $5 to $10 more per hour than Missouri.