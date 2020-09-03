Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Perseverance in the face of failure

Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments

ST. LOUIS – The question isn’t “will we experience failure,” but rather, “how will we handle it?” Setbacks are not necessarily stop signs but launching pads to success.

