ST. LOUIS - Black Restaurant Week Midwest returns to St. Louis beginning Friday, July 23 through Aug. 1 with the same mission in mind: create financial solutions for local, black-owned restaurants that have been impacted by systemic barriers and loss of revenue due to the pandemic.

Black Restaurant Week is not only a chance to highlight black-owned businesses in the community, it's an opportunity to help build them up financially while the unknown of the pandemic still lingers.

On Friday, St. Louis County and City leaders announced they will revive the mask mandate for all vaccinated and unvaccinated residents whether indoors or outdoors starting Monday. Reliving months of shutdowns has some restaurant owners concerned.

A study released by the University of California Santa Cruz shows that 41 percent of black-owned businesses shuttered compared to just 17 percent of white-owned businesses since February 2020 when the pandemic began.