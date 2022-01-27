Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Pursue your passions

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri News
Illinois News
National News
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
True Crime
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Black History Month
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Arrest made after mural vandalized with racist symbols at WashU
Lawmakers to stop Missouri school districts from deciding if students can be enrolled in virtual courses
Video
More expectant moms in St. Louis area testing positive for COVID
Video
7 Missourians indicted in catalytic converter theft ring
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
St. Louis Weather News
Daily St. Louis Area Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
BBB warns against doing social media quizzes
Video
Top Stories
Disney on Ice: Let’s Celebrate comes to Enterprise Center next month
Video
Top Stories
Community Healing and Meditation Garden in Vandeventer Neighborhood
Video
Get a personalized gift basket for your valentine
Video
Tickets still available for WWE Royal Rumble at Dome at America’s Center
Video
Money Saver: Save big on women’s coats and outerwear from 6pm
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
China 2022
The Big Game
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Fan to receive unlimited beer after Chiefs celebration
Top Stories
Chiefs take over Country Road Ice House for playoffs
Video
Ben Roethlisberger retires from Pittsburgh Steelers
Petition seeks to change Chiefs logo amid playoff run
Bears hire Matt Eberflus as head coach, reports say
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Win PBR Tickets Every Day this Week!
Top Stories
Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate
Studio STL
Ask the Expert
Arts And Entertainment
Be Our Guest Certificates
Keepin It Local
Fashion And Beauty
Feature your business or event
Food And Drink
Newsletter
Top Stories
Take a second to breathe then pick what you want to learn at The Women’s Creative wellness event
Video
Top Stories
TdD Attorneys at Law provide cost-effective solutions with reliable experience
Video
She survived a cardiac arrest, now she’s pouring her heart into raising awareness
Video
Pine View Medical Clinic offers an easier solution to E.D.
Video
‘The Prom’ will have you laughing, crying and cheering at the Fabulous Fox
Video
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Presidential Libraries, Museums, and more
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Lawmakers to stop Missouri school districts from deciding if students can be enrolled in virtual courses
Video
Top Stories
More expectant moms in St. Louis area testing positive for COVID
Video
Top Stories
Recipe: How to make J.Rieger's 'Red Kingdom Cocktail'
Video
Joplin man arrested on child porn charges
Zoo hopes you’ll say #ByeToBags and keep plastic waste from reaching the oceans
Video
Omicron wane continues in St. Louis hospitals
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Pursue your passions
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
by:
Tim Ezell
Posted:
Jan 27, 2022 / 06:00 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 27, 2022 / 06:00 PM CST
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
When is a taco more than a taco? When it’s on a mission.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Suspects charged after officers shot in Ferguson
Video
Someone in Missouri won $2 million from a scratchers ticket
Man and woman in custody after leading police on a 90-minute chase
Video
25-year-old man faces murder charges after body found in south St. Louis
Webster Groves crack cocaine ring leader sentenced
Fan to receive unlimited beer after Chiefs celebration
Dierbergs, McBride Homes close on purchase of Crestwood Mall site
Video
Latest News
Arrest made after mural vandalized with racist symbols at WashU
Lawmakers to stop Missouri school districts from deciding if students can be enrolled in virtual courses
Video
More expectant moms in St. Louis area testing positive for COVID
Video
7 Missourians indicted in catalytic converter theft ring
Joplin man arrested on child porn charges
Zoo hopes you’ll say #ByeToBags and keep plastic waste from reaching the oceans
Video
More News