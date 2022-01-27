Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Pursue your passions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - For a student to attend virtual school in Missouri, the local school district must approve it, and lately, inside the Capitol, there's a big push to leave the decision up to the parent instead.

Under current state law, school districts are the gatekeeper; meaning, they have the final say on if a student moves to online learning. Some parents never hear back from administrators, which is why dozens gathered in the Capitol on Thursday in hopes of changing who gets to make that choice.