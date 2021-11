EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - Smoke from a car burning near railroad tracks can be seen in the skies above East St. Louis. The car is located the 5200 block of Hill Ave in Washington Park. The fire is close to the tracks east of 111 at Kingshighway.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was above the scene at around 12:45 pm. The vehicle was not occupied. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.