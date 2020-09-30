Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Staying the course through tough times

Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Nemo’s friend dory says you should just keep swimming in order to keep going.

Tim Ezell looks at how life in 2020 is also like the St. Louis wheel with its ups and downs.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News