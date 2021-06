ST. LOUIS - Greenlight St. Louis wants the communities they work and serve in to know they are here and they care.

Through a partnership with Appetite for Humanity, Greenlight Cares will pass out more than 3,000 meals to families and individuals in need while sharing information on how to get free medical marijuana cards.

Greenlight's mission is to ensure everyone has safe and easy access to tested medicine at an affordable price, but the main goal as a business is to uplift communities and bring hope into homes.