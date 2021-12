ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Since 1782 the majestic bald eagle has been the national bird of the United States. They were on the verge of extinction when the federal government declared them endangered in 1978.

Now, the species has made a remarkable comeback, and spotting them isn't as rare as it was decades ago. The state of Missouri is sort of a magnet for the birds as they move south for the winter, looking for open water to fish.