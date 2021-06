JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Some Missouri lawmakers are asking Governor Mike Parson to call them back to the Capitol for a special session on election reform after the legislation didn't make it across the finish line during the five-month regular session.

Chairman of the House Elections Committee, Rep. Dan Shaul (R-Imperial), said he is frustrated with the Senate for not making election reform a priority. In a letter to Parson, signed by six other Republicans on the committee, Shaul asks the governor to order members back to Jefferson City. this summer.