JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – At least half of the population in three Missouri cities and four counties are fully vaccinated, state health officials confirmed Monday.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 730,444 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 698 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,431 total deaths as of Monday, Nov. 22, no increase over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.70%.