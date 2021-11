ST. LOUIS – Over the course of 10 days and almost 7,000 votes cast by the public, the three finalists of the "I Voted" sticker contest were recently announced.

The St. Louis County Board of Elections partnered with the St. Louis County Library to seek out the next creative design. The contest began in mid-September in which “all voters and aspiring voters” submitted artwork for a new “I Voted” sticker.