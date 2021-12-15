Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The desire to know and be known

(NEXSTAR) – The National Weather Service is warning of "another historical weather day" Wednesday. The agency issued two "never-before-seen outlooks" for dangerous weather in two different areas of the country.

The first area of concern centers around Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, where there's a moderate risk of severe weather Wednesday. "Moderate" is the second highest risk category, and the NWS said this is the first time the region has ever seen such a high risk of dangerous storms in December.