ST. LOUIS - Unvaccinated Americans continue representing the greatest number of new COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization.

The influx is inundating hospitals already overwhelmed by staffing shortages. Right now, the country has seen more than four million new COVID-19 cases and close to 27,000 new COVID-related deaths in August alone.

This makes August one of the worst months of the pandemic to date, but as the delta variant continues causing hospitalizations to spike.

Medical facilities nationwide are now facing a new concern, oxygen shortages. The problem is forcing some cities to tap into their supplies of liquid oxygen used to treat drinking water.

Leaders are urging people to limit the amount of H-2-0 they use by scaling back on watering lawns and washing cars.