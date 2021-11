ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis health officials are looking to open a new COVID-19 antibody infusion center after the facility on the city's northside recently shut down due to funding cuts.

In late August, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced $15 million would go toward setting up infusion centers throughout the state to provide monoclonal antibody treatment to COVID-19 patients. One of the six centers opened in North St. Louis but closed after the state ended funding.