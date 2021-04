MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A family affair for Steve Lauck, his wife, and two sons at Vivolo Express in Maryland Heights. The pandemic has placed yet another load upon restaurant and business owners everywhere – finding good help.

“Having a family operation, Mom and Pop-type situation, we’re blessed with that because we always have four employees at least,” said Lauck, Vivolo Express owner. “If it wasn’t for our two sons working for us, I don’t know what we would do.”