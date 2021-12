ST. LOUIS--We already knew that the St. Louis area was getting a light show in the sky, potentially as soon as Saturday, thanks to the Geminid Meteor Showers.

But on Friday night, viewers were checking in with FOX2 to ask about what they were seeing in the sky. The answer? Starlink satellites. Elon Musk's company launches satellites that helps provide high-speed internet in rural or underserved areas.