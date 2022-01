CHICAGO — The shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl Saturday was due to conflict within one gang, which claims territory in the western parts of Little Village, according to a Chicago police source.

Police said Melissa Ortega was walking to Walgreens with an adult on the 4000 block of West 26th Street just before 2:45 p.m. Saturday, when a bullet struck her in the head. She was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where she later died.