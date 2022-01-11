Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The restorative power of nature

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri News
Illinois News
National News
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
True Crime
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Man charged after being shot by police during knife attack in Madison County
Missouri lawmakers revisit banning the teaching of racism in classrooms
Video
Gunfire caught on camera moments before woman found murdered
Video
COVID surge forces changes for local theatre groups
Video
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
St. Louis Weather News
Daily St. Louis Area Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Horse Racing at FanDuel
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Tell Me a Story
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Mother and son write children’s book on living with anxiety
Video
Top Stories
Kids can have lots of fun in Play Street Museum’s indoor town
Video
Top Stories
Tim’s Travels: Girl Scouts cookies season is here
Video
Money Saver: Look good while getting healthy with deals on workout clothes
Video
Rethinking Retirement: Explaining social security and retirement
Video
Paint for a Cure helps families of those living with ALS
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
China 2022
The Big Game
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Saint Louis soccer makes historic statement in 2022 MLS SuperDraft
Top Stories
Wingo has final four in transfer search after leaving Mizzou Football
Mizzou to open 2022 at home against Louisiana Tech
St. Louis Blues schedule: team preps for first crack at Seattle Kraken Thursday
Georgia takes down Alabama to win National Championship
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Win a Sneak Peak to the 2022 St. Louis Auto Show!
Top Stories
Win MIRANDA LAMBERT + LITTLE BIG TOWN tickets before they go on sale!
Top Stories
BON JOVI Tickets – Register to Win Before They Go On Sale!
Win Tickets to the St. Louis Monster Jam® Stadium Championship Series Red!
Studio STL
Ask the Expert
Arts And Entertainment
Be Our Guest Certificates
Keepin It Local
Fashion And Beauty
Feature your business or event
Food And Drink
Newsletter
Top Stories
Anne Marie Design Studio takes you through the fun details of remodeling
Video
Top Stories
Local woman writes a children’s book about her blue-tick beagle
Video
Beyond Housing highlights the work of Dr. Jason Purnell and how he’s tackling health disparities
Video
Start the new year by turning back the clock with Plexaderm
Video
Plain is not the game at Pop Pop Hurray; get your favorite flavored popcorn
Video
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Presidential Libraries, Museums, and more
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Man charged after being shot by police during knife attack in Madison County
Top Stories
Missouri lawmakers revisit banning the teaching of racism in classrooms
Video
Top Stories
Gunfire caught on camera moments before woman found murdered
Video
COVID surge forces changes for local theatre groups
Video
Truck fire shuts down lanes of I-44 in south St. Louis
Video
Examining the rise in COVID cases in St. Louis’ biggest school districts and why it’s difficult to compare numbers
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Search
Search
Search
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The restorative power of nature
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
by:
Tim Ezell
Posted:
Jan 11, 2022 / 05:58 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 11, 2022 / 05:58 PM CST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
A nature hike can do a body good, but it’s also good for the soul.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Officials looking for million-dollar Missouri lotto winner
St. Louis County councilwoman gets COVID-19, changes stance on mask mandate
Video
Former Missouri State Rep. hospitalized with COVID, other lawmakers stop rumors
Gunfire caught on camera moments before woman found murdered
Video
Jimmy Kimmel’s St. Louis-born wife guesses who gets Clayton Echard’s final rose
Two $100,000 scratchers tickets were recently sold in the St. Louis area
Where’s the snow? When St. Louis might see season’s first snowfall
Video
Latest News
Man charged after being shot by police during knife attack in Madison County
Missouri lawmakers revisit banning the teaching of racism in classrooms
Video
Gunfire caught on camera moments before woman found murdered
Video
COVID surge forces changes for local theatre groups
Video
Where’s the snow? When St. Louis might see season’s first snowfall
Video
Truck fire shuts down lanes of I-44 in south St. Louis
Video
More News