Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The value of community

FENTON, Mo. - St. Louis County police are investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into overnight at three hotels in Fenton. Several guests who stayed overnight at Drury Inn & Suites, Marriot Fairfield and Pear Tree Inn, which are located in close proximity to each other, had their vehicles broken into. It is possible that items were stolen from the vehicles. “I immediately went out to see if my car had been hit,” said Heather Owino, a guest at the Drury Inn & Suits. “It was shocking. Everything had great reviews, the area (had) high safety marks. I guess I’m just surprised no one’s alarm went off and nobody saw anybody do it.”

It is unclear how many cars were targeted at the Drury Inn & Suites, but multiple vehicles were damaged and ram shacked, according to guests.