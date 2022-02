ST. LOUIS -- Police officers, fire chiefs, and city leaders gathered at the Enterprise Center on Tuesday for some big news. Budweiser Gun 'N Hoses presented the BackStoppers organization with a $1 million check, the largest in its 34-year history.

"Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses raises money directly to support the families of fallen heroes by giving their check to Backstoppers. It’s a great cause, and we’re proud to support Backstoppers," said David Stokes, the president of Guns ‘N Hoses.