It’s simple. Variety wants to get kids with disabilities a bike!

Variety The Children’s Charity of St. Louis enlisted the help of Project Mobility outside the Double Tree Hotel in Westport Plaza to fit children with disabilities for adaptive, custom bikes! It was a rewarding afternoon for all involved and smiles were abound as kids with disabilities left the sidelines and got behind the wheel!

If you’d like to help Variety enrich the lives of children with disabilities not only through bikes, but with medical equipment, summer camps, and recreational opportunities, visit varietystl.org.

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are the proud media sponsors of Variety The Children’s Charity.