Welcome to Adventure Camp!

Variety The Children’s Charity offers this 6-week day camp for children and teens with disabilities to make new friends, learn independence, and participate in fun, engaging activities throughout the St. Louis area. For this activity, the group went over to the AMC Theater in Chesterfield to catch a movie.

Learn more about Variety’s Adventure Camp at varietystl.org.

