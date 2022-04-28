On April 21st, Variety, The Children’s Charity of St. Louis, marked the kickoff of their annual fundraising campaign with Variety Unbound: An Evening of Empowerment. Hosted by Tony Award-winning actress Ali Stroker, the event offered a showcase of musical performances from local Variety Kids at The Factory in Chesterfield.

Variety will use any donations made during the campaign to provide medical equipment and recreational opportunities for children and teens with disabilities. So far, they have raised $420,000 dollars, but that’s only the beginning.

If you’d like to contribute and offer Variety Kids new possibilities, click here.

