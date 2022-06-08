ST. LOUIS – A Jif peanut butter recall list continues to expand to more products using Jif as an ingredient.

Taharka Brothers’ Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream, ready-to-eat chicken salad at an Amazon retail location, and peanut butter products in places like Disney World have been recalled for possible salmonella contamination. At least 16 companies have recalled Jif-infused products over the last two weeks.

There have been 16 people from 12 states who have been infected, with two hospitalized. Click here for more FDA recall information.