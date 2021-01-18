Company searching for ‘expert binge-watcher’ to review shows and pizza

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You can get paid to binge Netflix and taste-test pizza all at the same time. Bonusfinder, a casino review company, is now looking for an “expert binge-watcher” for their latest competition.
The lucky winner will get paid $500 dollars to watch three series on Netflix and also get a stipend to order different pizzas. All the company asks for in return is your in-depth analysis of the shows and the food.
Specifically, you have to grade the shows based on:
- Story and plot lines
- “Netflix and chill” suitability
- Acting quality and cheesiness
- Satisfaction of episodes and series endings
You’ll grade the pizza on: appearance, color, texture, and value for money among other things.
Head to BonuFinder’s website to submit your application.