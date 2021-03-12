Competing online sales tax bills advance through Missouri statehouse

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Amazon Prime boxes loaded on a cart for delivery in New York on October 10, 2018. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Missourians who order products online might soon have to pay sales tax.

The House passed legislation sponsored by Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Mayville, Thursday with a 115-44 vote. Eggleston’s bill would require companies to charge sales tax when people shop from online stores. The tax is named after the large online store Wayfair. According to Eggleston, 43 other states have a sales tax.

In 2018, U.S. Supreme Court ruling paved the way for each state to apply a sales tax to online retailers.

With an increase in revenue for the state, Eggleston added language to House Bill 554 earlier this week that would lower the state’s income tax by .1% the same year the tax goes into place and may be reduced to 5.1% over a period of years.

The Wayfair tax is something on Gov. Mike Parson’s agenda, saying this would level the playing field for small businesses in the state.

This would create a sales tax for Etsy, eBay and some Amazon stores that don’t have a physical building in Missouri.

Across the statehouse, Sen. Andrew Koenig also is sponsoring a Wayfair bill with similar language. Senate Bill 153 passed the Senate Thursday 28-4.

Koenig said he hopes to work with Eggleston this session to work out the differences in the bills. The biggest difference between the two versions, Koenigs requires a use tax to be collected, while Eggleston allows local governments to impose a use tax in the voters in that area approve it.

HB 544 now heads to the Senate for approval and SB 153 goes to the House for a vote.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News