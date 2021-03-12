Competing online sales tax bills advance through Missouri statehouse

Amazon Prime boxes loaded on a cart for delivery in New York on October 10, 2018. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Missourians who order products online might soon have to pay sales tax.

The House passed legislation sponsored by Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Mayville, Thursday with a 115-44 vote. Eggleston’s bill would require companies to charge sales tax when people shop from online stores. The tax is named after the large online store Wayfair. According to Eggleston, 43 other states have a sales tax.

In 2018, U.S. Supreme Court ruling paved the way for each state to apply a sales tax to online retailers.

With an increase in revenue for the state, Eggleston added language to House Bill 554 earlier this week that would lower the state’s income tax by .1% the same year the tax goes into place and may be reduced to 5.1% over a period of years.

The Wayfair tax is something on Gov. Mike Parson’s agenda, saying this would level the playing field for small businesses in the state.

This would create a sales tax for Etsy, eBay and some Amazon stores that don’t have a physical building in Missouri.

Across the statehouse, Sen. Andrew Koenig also is sponsoring a Wayfair bill with similar language. Senate Bill 153 passed the Senate Thursday 28-4.

Koenig said he hopes to work with Eggleston this session to work out the differences in the bills. The biggest difference between the two versions, Koenigs requires a use tax to be collected, while Eggleston allows local governments to impose a use tax in the voters in that area approve it.

HB 544 now heads to the Senate for approval and SB 153 goes to the House for a vote.