Complaint against St. Louis County councilman settled

Ernie Trakas

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County has paid $60,000 to settle a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint against Councilman Ernie Trakas. Trakas’ former assistant, Annette Read, filed the complaint but the specifics were never made public. Lawyers hired by the county cleared Trakas of wrongdoing in November. Read filed the complaint with the county’s personnel office. She did not sue Trakas or the county. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch learned about the settlement through a public records request. Trakas and Read are prohibited from commenting on the settlement. Read worked for Trakas for about a year until her employment ended Nov. 1.

