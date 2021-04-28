Complaint: Fontbonne violated rules in its response to assault

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — The private Fontbonne University in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton is accused in a federal complaint of not doing enough to provide a safe environment in the case of a student who was sexually assaulted just days after reporting that her dorm room had been burglarized.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the women’s lock was changed after she reported that she had awoken two days in a room with her door unlocked.

But her attorney, Laura Dunn, said that no report was taken. Then, just days later, on Feb. 25, the woman locked her room and started recording audio as she slept while her suitemate was gone for the night.

Dunn said the recording captured the sounds of two people moving around the room.

The school said it is cooperating with a police investigation.