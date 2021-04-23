Concerns about carjackings at Midtown apartment complex increase, security improvements promised

ST. LOUIS – Two recent carjackings have rekindled safety concerns near the Coronado apartments in St. Louis’ Midtown neighborhood. The building is located near Saint Louis University at the intersection of Grand and Lindell Boulevards.

We first reported on concerns following a 2019 carjacking at the parking garage behind the apartment building. Nearby residents say the garage has been a site for other crimes.

SLU alerted students about a carjacking at the off-campus site on March 22. St. Louis Metropolitan Police reported another carjacking on April 10th.

“I was really scared,” said one nearby resident who asked not to be identified. “I have a lot of friends that live there, and I worry about them.”

Police report the April 10 attack involved a suspect telling a 20-year-old female victim she would be shot if she did not hand over her keys. Police report the victim turned them over.

Another friend of a resident who asked not to be named said more needs to be done to protect residents.

“The buildings are fine, but the garage needs more attention,” he said.

We recently reported on concerns raised by parents of students living at the Coronado.

A representative from that group said one of its members has since met with an apartment representative.

A member of the concerned parent group said the apartment representative promised safety improvements, including changes to make the garage more secure, security camera updates with real-time monitoring, and lighting improvements.

The parent representative said they were told the apartment has one security guard on-site 24/7 and will be adding a second security guard.

A member of the parent group who asked not to be named said he’s encouraged by the apartment’s promises but will be watching closely to see if security improvements occur.

