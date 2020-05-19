Confusion rules as daycares reopen

ST. LOUIS – Confusion and frustration rule a key part of St. Louis City and St. Louis County’s phased reopenings, which began Monday.

People still weren’t sure what the rules were when it came to reopening child care centers. They had remained open throughout the pandemic for essential workers, said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, said Monday morning.

After closing voluntarily in March, the Harper School preschool in Frontenac put out word it was accepting kids ages 3 to 6 but it reopened two weeks ago with its parents deemed essential workers. The school has brought in extra tables to allow two children per table at opposite ends.

The City of St. Louis is allowing more child care centers to reopen as of Monday under CDC guidelines, like taking kids’ temperatures at drop off, limiting capacity, more spacing between children, and greatly enhanced cleaning of everything from children’s hands to their toys.

The need is overwhelming with young students no longer in classrooms, summer camps either cancelled or delayed, and parents often working from home, with no day care for their pre-school kids. St. Louis County and City plan to announce more guidance later this week for reopening summer camps.

“I understand if they have to check the kids’ temperatures,” said Laura Hanley, a working mother. “It’s always been a rule if you’re kids not fever free for 24 hours, you shouldn’t send them. So, I get that (and) if they want to do extra checks like that and maybe the teachers wear a mask.”

She and her husband have twin boys, 10, and another son, 3. Laura’s mother has been helping out with child care but is about to return to her own job in retail as things reopen.

“I still think it’s important to be able to be around other kids and people. I don’t know how sustainable it is to keep everybody at home, especially for working parents,” Hanley said.

The non-profit group child care advocacy group, Child Care Aware of Missouri, reported more than half of the child care centers in St. Louis County were closed as of last week and more than 60 percent were still shut down in the City of St. Louis.

A more detailed reopening playbook was needed to navigate uncharted territory for everyone, said Child Care Aware of Missouri CEO Robin Phillips.

“The licensing dept at the state level can provide some guidance with that but with everything in Missouri being local control and the county determining each set of parameters for reopening, it’s tricky,” Phillips said. “I think this is a very, very, frustrating situation for advocates such as myself, and our organization but really, it’s very frustrating for those who are just trying to do what they love to do and that’s make an impact on kids every single day so their parents can go to work.”

She hoped the focus on the issue would lead to long term solutions so that child care would be seen as part of our infrastructure, much like schools, with reliable funding sources needed.