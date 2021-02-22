Congresswoman Bush to introduce bill that could save immigrants living in sanctuaries from deportation

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush plans to introduce a bill Monday that would protect a local immigrant along with dozens of others across the country living in the safety of sanctuaries.

Bush says America’s immigration system is “broken and inhumane” so this private bill aims to fight that.

The bill would grant permanent residency to the family of Alex Garcia. The construction worker from Honduras has been living at the Christ Church in Maplewood for more than three years. It’s been his protection from being deported. The Trump administration denied his petition for a stay of removal in 2017, though he’s called Poplar Bluff home since 2004.

Garcia has five children and a wife who are all American citizens. They have lived in fear of the day he would be taken away from them.

Bush claims the system is flawed and she will speak Monday afternoon via zoom as she presents the bill. His wife, their legal team and the church pastor are also expected to speak.

The virtual presentation happens at 12:30 p.m. Monday. People can RSVP for a link to the zoom meeting at these two email addresses, gloria.nlewedim@mail.house.gov or deni.kamper@mail.house.gov.