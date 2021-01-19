Congresswoman Cori Bush featured on Teen Vogue’s January cover

ST. LOUIS – Freshman Congresswoman from Missouri’s 1st Congressional District said she is honored to be on the January cover of Teen Vogue.

I am bringing St. Louis’s joy, passion, and love to the People’s House.



Honored to be on the January cover of @TeenVogue.



Read: https://t.co/t4mmfBSUkj pic.twitter.com/wDTvxOgnyk — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 19, 2021

Bush was sworn into office on January 3. She is a former community organizer and the first Black woman to represent Missouri. She is also the first registered nurse to serve in Congress.

Rep. Bush wants to make sure she’s spending all of her time creating and fighting for meaningful legislation in the House of Representatives.

Bush says her victory is not only a personal achievement but for St. Louis and for every member of the movement. She says she’s the first person from the movement fighting for Black lives to be elected to Congress.

“Right now, Congress is not made up of many ordinary people like me — but we are changing that,” she said. “I’m a nurse, pastor, single mom, and Ferguson-made activist who has lived the struggles of my community. I’m ready to put regular, everyday people first, with solutions that are long overdue.