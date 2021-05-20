Congresswoman Cori Bush honors Michael Brown Jr,’s 25th birthday on House Floor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Congresswoman Cori Bush presented a speech on the House Floor Thursday, honoring what would have been Michael Brown Jr.’s 25th birthday.
Brown was killed when he was 18-years-old by a Ferguson Police officer in 2014. That officer was terminated from his duties.
On his birthday, and seven years after his death, Bush reaffirmed she is adamant about helping to save black lives.
“To Michael Brown Jr, we love you. We miss you. We will never forget you. And in your honor, we bring our struggle for justice from the frontlines of Ferguson, it’s why I’m standing here, to the Halls of Congress. Stand up, don’t stand down, we do this for Mike Brown. Happy Birthday,” Bush said.