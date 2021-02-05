Consulting firm helps Missouri pinpoint ‘vaccine deserts’

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A consulting firm is helping Missouri identify “vaccine deserts” to try and make the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines as equitable as possible, and attention now is focused on addressing areas within the two largest cities.

The Missouri Independent reports that Deloitte Consulting told a meeting of the Missouri Advisory Committee on Equitable COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution that the goal is to identify places where residents have little or no access to vaccines.

Deloitte’s Andrew Miller says vaccine deserts remain concerning in parts of north St. Louis and the Interstate 435 corridor in Kansas City.