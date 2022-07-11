ST. LOUIS — Amazon is gearing up for its annual Prime Day shopping extravaganza. This year, rising inflation could lead shoppers to search for deals on items not traditionally associated with the event, such as toilet paper, laundry detergent, and other household essentials.

“There are now more items than any year offered, 30 million to be exact,” said Amazon spokesperson Andy Diorio. “So for those home essentials, like you mentioned, many of which were bought through COVID. But also, as the price of everything is increasing…there’s going to be discounts throughout these two days.”

Diorio said there are things you can do to prepare before the sale starts.

“For St. Louis, Prime Day begins at 2:00 a.m. So if they put their items in their cart today, on Monday, once Tuesday morning hits, they’ll see those items already in their cart to double-check their prices and instantly order from there,” said Diorio.

He said more than half of all Amazon vendors are small to medium-sized businesses

“In case, residents want to specifically shop small businesses, they can, by going to amazon.com/primedaysmallbusiness,” said Diorio.

If tech is on your shopping list, deals are there for the taking.

“Behind me, we’ve got a 32-inch insignia fire tv for just $44.99. Lowest price ever,” said Diorio. “There’s also a 50-inch version that’s still less than $100. This is really a great time when budget constraints are tight for everyone to either get those products and stock up now or stock ahead even for the holidays.”

Whether you’re shopping for a TV or Tide, one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year should have what you’re looking for.

“What St. Louis can expect are great products that help relieve your budget,” said Diorio. “You can get those items quickly and efficiently in the middle of July.”