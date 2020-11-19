Ameren warns of scammers imitating utility representatives

ST. LOUIS – Ameren Missouri corporate security supervisor Maria Gomez says the pandemic and holiday season have scammers on the prowl. She says they’re using more sophisticated tactics to imitate Ameren representatives.

“Don’t let the fact that it sounds perfectly legitimate or looks legitimate on your caller id fool you. The important thing is, if they’re asking you for money right now, or ‘we’re going to cut your power off,’ it’s fake,” she said.

Gomez says scammers will record a voice message and use it to trick customers into thinking they’ve called Ameren. The scammer then references a fake case number or tells you there is an Ameren truck in vicinity of the customer’s home.

“If you feel scared by what the person is telling you and they’re making it sound like an emergency, it’s probably fraud; it’s a scam,” she said.

Ameren recommends never giving your personal financial information to anyone who calls, texts, emails or comes to your home requesting it. Gomez adds customers should never purchase a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff.

“Another thing: we wouldn’t do is suggest how you should make a payment. ‘Go get this cash card, or Bitcoin, Cash App.’ We’re not going to ask for that,” she said.

If you suspect someone is impersonating an Ameren employee, end the conversation and immediately call Ameren Missouri at 1-800-552-7583 or Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000.