ST LOUIS – On what would’ve been a beautiful day for baseball at Busch Stadium, the grounds crew is busy preparing the field for opening day on March 30.

Ashleigh Middlebrook, the Cardinals Director of Event Operations, is busy trying to hire ushers and event attendants for when fans pack this place a few weeks from now.

“We’re looking for friendly, outgoing people who love to interact with our guests and make sure they’re having a great time,” she said.

Middlebrook says 100 jobs are up for grabs at a job fair the Cardinals are holding Wednesday, March 1. She admits that hiring has been tough since the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of different options out there for employees, and we’re trying to increase our perks and things like that to entice people to come work at Busch Stadium,” she said.

Middlebrook says scheduling is flexible, but employees are asked to be available for about half of the events on the Busch Stadium schedule.

“It is Cardinals baseball games, as well as any large stadium event. Concerts (and) things like that as well,” she said.

Mackenzie Rosener, the food and beverage director for Delaware North Sportservice, says they’re also holding a hiring event at the stadium on March 1.

“We’re looking for a variety of positions. Concessions employees. Retail work in our team store. Retail portables. Culinary help. Cooks. Lots of supervisors,” Rosener said.

She says the goal is to hire 900 workers for the 2023 season.

“This doesn’t have to be your full-time job. You can come down on night games and when you’re available to work, and have fun with a baseball game going on in the background,” Rosener said. “We’re starting off really strong. We’re just hopeful that we can keep the numbers growing and go into the season strong.”

More information:

Cardinals job fair

Delaware North Sportservice job fair

Delaware North Sportservice job openings